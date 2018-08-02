El Gobierno tiene prácticamente ultimada la fórmula jurídica para aprobar la exhumación del cuerpo del dictador Francisco Franco de la basílica del Valle de los Caídos, según fuentes gubernamentales consultadas. Todo apunta a que finalmente el Ejecutivo optará por aprobar un real decreto-ley, aunque las fuentes no han precisado cuándo recibirá el visto bueno del Consejo de Ministros.

El objetivo del Gobierno es aprobar una norma que cubra todos los posibles supuestos, teniendo en cuenta que tanto la familia del dictador como la Fundación Francisco Franco han advertido de que están dispuestos a recurrir a los tribunales.

De hecho, el presidente de la fundación, Juan Chicharro, aseguró que un decreto-ley "supondría la quiebra del Estado de Derecho" por contravenir el artículo 86 de la Constitución, que establece qué asuntos pueden regularse por real decreto ley.

Esta fundación considera que no hay "posibilidad alguna de exhumación de Franco sin conculcar el régimen legal actual", por una parte porque "no se puede exhumar nunca un cuerpo sin permiso de la familia y no lo tienen" y por otro porque donde está enterrado Franco, en la basílica, "solo rige el derecho canónico así reconocido por los Tratados Iglesia Estado de 1979".

Sin embargo, el Ejecutivo está diseñando una fórmula que cubra todos los supuestos porque está determinado a llevar a cabo algo que es una decisión política y, además, un mandato del Congreso de los Diputados. Hace un año, la Cámara aprobó una proposición no de ley (PNL) presentada por el PSOE sobre la memoria histórica que incluía dar prioridad a sacar los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha puesto la exhumación de Franco en la primera línea y, de hecho, fue el primer asunto al que se refirió en su comparecencia en el Congreso para exponer sus planes de Gobierno. "Ninguna democracia puede permitirse monumentos que ensalcen una dictadura", afirmó Sánchez. "La decisión política de este Gobierno es firme", decía, el pasado 17 de julio, asegurando que se materializaría "en muy breve espacio de tiempo", tan pronto como estuviera listo el "instrumento" jurídico.



