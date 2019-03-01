El Valle de los Caídos duplicó durante el mes de febrero el número de visitantes con respeto al mismo periodo del año 2018, al recibir a un total de 24.705 personas, han indicado a Efe fuentes de Patrimonio. En febrero de este año, el monumento recibió 12.296 visitantes más que en el mismo mes del año anterior, cuando acudieron al lugar 12.409, lo que supone un incremento del 99% en sus cifras, según Patrimonio Nacional. Las subidas son constantes desde que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez anunció su intención de exhumar a Franco del lugar.
El pasado mes de enero hubo un aumento del 75,8% en el número de visitantes, con la afluencia de un total de 19.686 personas. A lo largo de 2018, el Valle de los Caídos recibió un total de 378.875 visitantes, lo que implicó una subida del 33,75% con respecto al ejercicio de 2017, cuando acudieron 283.277 personas.
El Valle de los Caídos está administrado de forma temporal desde 1982 por la Fundación de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos y los monjes tienen cedido el lugar en el que se encargan de la Abadía, la Hospedería y la Escolanía. La Abadía de Valle de los Caídos ha defendido que su situación económica "no responde al dramatismo expresado en algunos mensajes" tras la retención de la subvención anual por parte del Gobierno de 340.000 euros.
En un comunicado, los monjes agradecen las "oraciones y muestras de apoyo y ayuda de numerosas personas e instituciones". "Nuestra situación no responde al dramatismo expresado en algunos mensajes nacidos de la buena voluntad de diversas iniciativas particulares que se han difundido en las redes sociales y en los medios", apuntan.
Patrimonio Nacional pidió el pasado 22 de febrero a la Abadía del Valle de los Caídos que presente un "presupuesto equilibrado, fundamentado y veraz" para poder recibir la subvención anual que le corresponde, por valor de 340.000 euros.
