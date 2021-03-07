Estás leyendo: Vandalizan la placa de La Veneno en Madrid con el mensaje "abajo Ley Montero"

Público
Público
8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
#YTúQuéPides

Vandalizan la placa de La Veneno en Madrid con el mensaje "abajo Ley Montero"

La diputada socialista y activista transexual Carla Antonelli ha denunciado a través de las redes sociales este acto.

La placa en honor a La Veneno, vandalizada.
La placa en honor a La Veneno, vandalizada. TWITTER

La placa que homenajeaba en el Parque del Oeste de Madrid a Cristina Ortiz, también conocida como La Veneno, ha amanecido este domingo vandalizada con el mensaje "sois patriarcado, abajo Ley Montero", en referencia a la ley de transexualidad.

La diputada socialista y activista transexual Carla Antonelli ha denunciado a través de las redes sociales este acto vandálico y ha señalado que es "vomitivo odio que se está sembrando y peor quien lo está amparando, bajo iniquidad y patrañas para negarnos los derechos humanos".

"Las palabras no son solo palabras, también son armas que se cargan con resultados imprevisibles. Stop Transfobia", ha agregado. La propia Antonelli ha señalado que el mensaje ya ha sido borrado por dos ciudadanos.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid repuso esta placa, que había sido arrancada en abril de 2019, con un sistema antivandalización, con otra lámina de un material transparente que la protege y a la vez permite verla.

De esta forma, si se pinta sobre la placa "es más fácil limpiarlo" y también dificultará que pueda ser arrancada, ya que está a una altura accesible para ello a diferencia de las placas conmemorativas que pueblan las calles de Madrid, que están a una mayor altura, señalaron fuentes del consistorio.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público