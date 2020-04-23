Vargas Llosa, Aznar y Álvarez de Toledo firman un manifiesto contra las medidas de confinamiento y el "autoritarismo"

madrid
La Fundación Internacional para la Libertad, cuyo presidente es el Premio Nobel de Literatura Mario Vargas Llosa, impulsa un manifiesto que cuestiona las medidas de confinamiento por la emergencia del coronavirus. "Rechazamos el falso dilema de que estas circunstancias obligan a elegir entre el autoritarismo y la inseguridad", reza el texto titulado Que la pandemia no sea un pretexto para el autoritarismo.
El manifiesto, que ha sido firmado por el expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar; el expresidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera o la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, afirma que "algunos gobiernos han identificado una oportunidad para arrogarse un poder desmedido".
"En España y la Argentina dirigentes con un marcado sesgo ideológico pretenden utilizar las duras circunstancias para acaparar prerrogativas políticas y económicas que en otro contexto la ciudadanía rechazaría resueltamente", mantiene el texto.
El manifiesto también defiende que "a ambos lados del Atlántico resurgen el estatismo, el intervencionismo y el populismo con un ímpetu que hace pensar en un cambio de modelo alejado de la democracia liberal y la economía de mercado".
