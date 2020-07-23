madrid
Los exalcaldes de Majadahonda y Boadilla y la extrabajadora del grupo Correa, Isabel Jordán, han señalado ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, instructor del caso Púnica, que Esperanza Aguirre, expresidenta del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid y del PP madrileño, estaba perfectamente enterada y controlaba la financiación ilegal de su partido, según una información del periodista Miguel Ángel Campos en la cadena Ser.
De acuerdo con esta información, Aguirre "presidía las reuniones de coordinación en las que concretaban el dinero negro o llamaba a los empresarios donantes de fondos para agradecer sus mordidas".
Campos cuenta que el exalcalde de Majadahonda, Guillermo Ortega, ha afirmado ante el juez que vio con sus propios ojos "cómo el entonces tesorero Álvaro Lapuerta entregó a Aguirre 60.000 euros de un constructor".
El periodista de la Ser también informa de que también "el IMADE [Instituto Madrileño de Desarrollo] de Puerta Toledo era una tapadera de Aguirre para la financiación ilegal a cuenta del erario público, al sobredimensionar los contratos". En este contexto, el testigo señala al exgerente de IMADE, Álvaro Arenzana, como el principal responsable de la operación de inflado de facturas en la agencia pública madrileña. Las órdenes, sostiene Ortega, "venían de arriba".
La Ser asegura que "el juez y la fiscalía se ha tomado en serio las revelaciones de Ortega, y ha solicitado distintas diligencias de investigación para corroborar los hechos".
Además, el exalcalde de Boadilla, Arturo González Panero, también ha contado al juez que Aguirre amaño las obras del intercambiador de Boadilla para favorecer a uno de los supuestos donantes del PP, el expresidente de OHL, Juan Miguel Villar Mir.
