El director de la DGT, Pere Navarro, ha avanzado este martes que está en la agenda del Ejecutivo bajar el límite de velocidad máxima de 100 km/h en las carreteras secundarias con el objetivo de homologar a España con otros países europeos como Francia que recientemente ha reducido a 80km/h.
"Hemos abierto el debate para reducir el límite en las carreteras secundarios", ha dicho Navarro en la rueda de prensa de los datos de siniestralidad vial de este verano, en el que el 77 por ciento de los fallecidos se han registrado en carreteras convencionales, donde la mitad de los accidentes se produce por una salida de vía y, como norma general, por exceso de velocidad.
Tras recordar que sus dos antecesores tenían sobre la mesa bajar la velocidad en este tipo de carreteras de 100 a 90km/h y de no conseguir finalmente hacerlo, Navarro ha apelado a la prudencia y ha preferido no fijar ningún plazo para ejecutarla.
"Me cuesta encontrar argumentos en contra pero en este país cada vez que tocas el tema de velocidad salen resistencias extrañas", ha bromeado el director de Tráfico antes de señalar que España, con 100km/h de límite máximo en secundarias es uno de los seis únicos países europeos que mantiene esta velocidad junto con Rumanía, Polonia, Irlanda, Alemania y Austria.
Frente a estos países, a 90 km/h como máximo se encuentran Bélgica, Croacia, Grecia, Italia, o Portugal y en 80km/h Suiza, Noruega, Países Bajos, Malta, Francia Finlandia o Dinamarca.
