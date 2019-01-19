Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Velocidad de circulación Circular a 51 km/h en las calles de un solo carril por sentido supondrá perdida de puntos

Se trata de una medida que la DGT prevé implantar durante el primer semestre del año 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Madrid desactivara el Protocolo por Alta Contaminación para este sábado | EFE

Túnel de la M-30 de Madrid | EFE

La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) ha anunciado que está trabajando en la modificación el reglamento de circulación para bajar el límite de velocidad de 50 a 30 kilómetros por hora en las calles de un solo carril por sentido de circulación. La medida vendrá acompañada de penalizaciones en los puntos del carné para los conductores que circulen a más de 51 km/h.

Estos cambios responden a los intereses que tiene el ministro de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en reducir la tasa de siniestralidad vial en las ciudades, que en 2017 supusieron la muerte de 509 personas

La norma fija límites genéricos de velocidad de 20 kilómetros por hora para las calles de plataforma única de calzada y acera, de 30 para las de carril único por sentido de circulación y de 50 para las vías de dos o más carriles por sentido

En cualquier caso, la Dirección General de Tráfico informa que los ayuntamientos tendrán la capacidad de rebajar esos límites y de subir el de 30 kilómetros por hora a 50, tal y como se encuentra en la actualidad.

Se trata de una medida que la DGT prevé implantar durante el primer semestre del año 2019.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad