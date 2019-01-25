Público
Venezuela España pide que la UE reconozca a Guaidó si Maduro no convoca elecciones

"España ha trabajado mucho, no vamos a remolque de la Unión Europea, remolcamos a la Unión Europea dados los enormes lazos culturales y humanos con Venezuela", asegura el ministro de Exteriores.

El ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa, este viernes, tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Ballesteros

El Gobierno español ha propuesto a la Unión Europea que fije un plazo temporal concreto para que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro convoque elecciones libres en Venezuela y, caso de no cumplir esta condición, reconozca a Juan Guaidó como presidente interino del país.

Así lo ha explicado el ministro de Exteriores, José Borrell, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en la que ha señalado que en estos momentos está reunido el comité político preparatorio del Consejo de Exteriores de la UE analizando esta propuesta.

"España ha trabajado mucho, no vamos a remolque de la Unión Europea, remolcamos a la Unión Europea dados los enormes lazos culturales y humanos con Venezuela", ha dicho Borrell.

