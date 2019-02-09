Juan Guaidó no descarta autorizar la intervención militar de EEUU en Venezuela para poner fin al mandato del presidente del país, Nicolás Maduro, tal y como ha declarado en una entrevista con la agencia de noticias AFP.
"Haremos todo lo posible", explicaba con contundencia el líder de la oposición, que hace varias semanas decidió autoproclamarse "presidente interino" del país latinoamericano con el apoyo de Trump. "Es un tema muy polémico, pero haciendo uso de nuestra soberanía, el ejercicio de nuestras competencias, haremos lo necesario", dijo tras ser preguntado si autorizaría una intervención norteamericana en el país.
“Vamos a hacer todo lo que sea que tenga menor costo social, que genere gobernabilidad y estabilidad para poder atender la emergencia”, zanjó.
Estas declaraciones, que abren la puerta a de Venezuela a Trump, coinciden con los deseos de Washington, en tanto que desde que Guaidó se autodenominó presidente ha mostrado su apoyo público y ha movido fichas en sus esquemas organizativos de política exterior.
De hecho, Trump nombró hace unas semanas como enviado especial para Venezuela a Elliott Abrams, el hombre tras los golpes de Estado en Nicaragua y El Salvador. Asimismo, el vicepresidente de EEUU, Mike Pence, dejó claro que Washington pretende utilizar las armas en el país chavista: "No es tiempo para dialogar, es tiempo para la acción".
Las declaraciones de Guaidó, que abren la puerta a la intervención militar, llegan unos días después de haber pedido "colaboración" al Papa Francisco para encontrar una salida a esta crisis que se ha convertido en uno de los debates internacionales del momento.
