Venezuela Pedro Sánchez dice que Maduro es "todo lo opuesto" a la izquierda

El presidente del Gobierno aprovechó un acto en Valencia para criticar la falta de escrúpulos de la derecha por intentar sacar provecho de la crisis venezolana. 

El jefe del Ejecutivo y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en el acto de proclamación de Sandra Gómez como candidata socialista a la alcaldía de Valencia. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

El presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha acusado este domingo a la oposición de no tener escrúpulos y utilizar el dolor del pueblo venezolano para atacar a su Ejecutivo, al tiempo que ha recordado a Podemos e IU que Nicolás Maduro es "todo lo opuesto" a la izquierda.

Sánchez se ha expresado en estos términos en un mitin en Valencia para presentar a los candidatos a las alcaldías de municipios valencianos de más de 20.000 habitantes, junto al secretario general de los socialistas valencianos y presidente de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig; la secretaria general del PSPV-Valencia, Mercedes Caballero; y la candidata a la alcaldía de la ciudad, Sandra Gómez.

En su intervención, se ha referido a la crisis en Venezuela y a su anuncio de dar un plazo de ocho días a Maduro para que convoque elecciones en Venezuela antes de reconocer a Juan Guaidó como presidente, en una decisión secundada por otros países de la UE y criticada por la oposición.

"Tenemos una oposición sin escrúpulos, que utiliza el dolor del pueblo venezolano para atacar a un Gobierno que está pidiendo elecciones democráticas y libres en Venezuela", ha lamentado, en alusión a PP y Ciudadanos.

Y "a la otra izquierda", en referencia a Podemos e IU, les ha querido mandar también un mensaje "bien claro": "La izquierda nada tiene que ver con Maduro, la izquierda es todo lo opuesto a Maduro en Venezuela".

