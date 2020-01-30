Estás leyendo: PP y Vox denuncian ante la Fiscalía el encuentro entre Ábalos y Delcy Rodríguez

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Venezuela PP y Vox denuncian ante la Fiscalía el encuentro entre Ábalos y Delcy Rodríguez

En sus escritos al Ministerio Público acusan al ministro de un posible delito de prevaricación omisiva y desobediencia, tras no haber detenido y deportado a la vicepresidenta de Venezuela en su paso por el aeropuerto de Barajas.

Pablo Casado y Santiago Abascal en el Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press
Pablo Casado y Santiago Abascal en el Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público / agencias

PP y Vox han llevado a los tribunales el encuentro entre el ministro de Transporte, José Luis Ábalos, y la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez. Ambos partidos han presentado una denuncia al miembro del Ejecutivo ante la Fiscalía, acusándole de un posible delito de prevaricación omisiva y desobediencia, según adelanta ABC. Para ello, alegan que Ábalos debería haber detenido y deportado a la número dos del Gobierno de Venezuela. 

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, espera que la Justicia dirima "qué pasó en Barajas" y que el ministro explique en sede judicial lo ocurrido en ese encuentro, siempre que la Fiscalía así lo requiera y que "la fiscal general del Estado finalmente no actúe como juez y parte de su partido".

Mientras, desde Vox recuerdan los cambios de versión ofrecidos por el ministro en sus sucesivas explicaciones, al tiempo que defienden que Rodríguez sí pisó suelo español y territorio comunitario en su periplo de más de diez horas por el aeropuerto de Barajas.  

La vicepresidenta venezolana aterrizó la semana pasada en Madrid en un avión privado y se encontró con Ábalos dentro del propio transporte durante alrededor de 25 minutos, según reconoció el ministro. Desde el Gobierno defienden y respaldan su actuación, asegurando que Rodríguez nunca llegó a entrar en España antes de partir en un vuelo comercial a Qatar. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú