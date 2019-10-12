Público
Alejandro Giammattei Venezuela veta la entrada al presidente electo de Guatemala, que iba a reunirse con Guaidó

Alejandro Giammattei, que asumirá el cargo el 14 de enero, anunció el mes pasado que una vez tome posesión desconocerá cualquier tipo de relación con el Gobierno que dirige el "usurpador" Nicolás Maduro.

El candidato a la presidencia de Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei.

Las autoridades venezolanas impidieron este sábado la entrada al país del presidente electo de Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, quien no reconoce la legitimidad de Nicolás Maduro como mandatario.

"El régimen impide la entrada del Presidente Electo de Guatemala y piensa que con eso va a detener el apoyo de los líderes de nuestra región. Se equivoca", informó en Twitter el jefe del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino de Venezuela por más de 50 países.

El mensaje en la red social incluye un vídeo en el que Giammattei explica brevemente que le fue prohibido el ingreso a Venezuela a través del Aeropuerto Internacional Simón Bolívar, que sirve a Caracas.

"No nos dejaron entrar a Venezuela. Nos escoltaron hasta la puerta y nos han subido al avión. Este es un mensaje al presidente Guaidó, estamos con usted, aunque no nos hayan dejado entrar nuestra voz la haremos escuchar en todo el continente", dice el guatemalteco.

Minutos antes Guaidó había informado también en Twitter de que esperaba la llegada de Giammattei "para estrechar lazos entre nuestros países y abonar en la causa democrática del continente".

El equipo de prensa del líder opositor también había apuntado poco antes que la visita de Giammattei para un "encuentro oficial" con Guaidó se trataría de un "acto histórico y sin precedentes".

El guatemalteco, que asumirá el cargo el 14 de enero, anunció el mes pasado que una vez en el poder desconocerá cualquier tipo de relación con el Gobierno que dirige el "usurpador" Nicolás Maduro.

Giammattei ha reiterado su reconocimiento a Juan Guaidó como presidente de Venezuela y prometió que Guatemala llevará "una voz cantante" en el Grupo de Lima y en la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) para la aplicación de la carta democrática de este organismo.

