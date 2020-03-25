Estás leyendo: Un "barco de la muerte" saudí ocultó su escala en Motril en pleno estado de alarma

VENTA DE ARMAS Un "barco de la muerte" saudí ocultó su escala en Motril en pleno estado de alarma

El Bahri Jeddah atracó en el puerto andaluz el pasado viernes. Su sistema de geolocalización, que permite realizar un seguimiento desde tierra de su ruta, indicaba que se dirigía a Turquía. Se trata del quinto buque del régimen que llega a España en tres meses.

El buque saudí Bahri-Yanbu entra al puerto de Santander (VINCENT WEST/REUTERS)
bilbao

El confinamiento agranda el silencio. Las miradas de todo el país, desde hace ya varios días, se centran en la emergencia del coronavirus y sus múltiples consecuencias. En ese extraño escenario, el Bahri Jeddah atracó el pasado viernes en el puerto andaluz de Motril sin que prácticamente nadie se percatase. El hermetismo habitual sobre las actividades de los barcos saudíes se hizo, aunque pareciese imposible, aún más grande.

Luis Arbide, un activista de la comisión "La Guerra Empieza Aquí" de Ongi Etorri Errefuxiatuak (Bienvenidos Refugiados) que sigue de cerca las actividades de estos buques, fue testigo desde casa de una nueva llegada a un puerto español de un barco saudí dedicado habitualmente al transporte de armamento.

"Ocurrió con todo descaro, mientras la atención estaba centrada en la emergencia sanitaria, y encima con engaño", afirma Arbide. El engaño al que se refiere este militante antimilitarista tiene que ver con el sistema de geolocalización del buque. A primera hora del viernes, su sistema de identificación automático (AIS, por sus siglas en inglés) "indicaba que se dirigía a Turquía", señala Arbide.

Sin embargo, a las 9.42 de la mañana, según la web especializada Vessel Finder, atracó en Motril. 11 horas y 41 minutos después partió hacia el puerto turco de Alejandreta, donde prevé llegar este viernes.

Quinto barco en tres meses

Se trata del quinto barco saudí que atraca en España desde diciembre pasado, cuando el régimen decidió retomar la ruta española. Al igual que en anteriores ocasiones, el Gobierno no ha dado ninguna información oficial sobre la carga realizada en Motril.

Precisamente, la plataforma Armas Bajo Control –compuesta por Greenpeace, Amnistía Internacional, Intermón Oxfam y FundiPau– ha pedido en reiteradas ocasiones que se levante el hermetismo que rodea este asunto. Un hermetismo, recuerdan las ONG, amparado por la ley de secretos oficiales de la dictadura franquista.

