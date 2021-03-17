Estás leyendo: "¡Vete al médico!": el grito de un diputado del PP a Errejón cuando hablaba de la salud mental en el Congreso

Público
Público

"¡Vete al médico!": el grito de un diputado del PP a Errejón cuando hablaba de la salud mental en el Congreso

"Ha sido una frase desafortunada", ha calificado el diputado del PP, Carmelo Romero, en un mensaje donde pedía disculpas.

El líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, pregunta al Gobierno durante una nueva sesión de control, este miércoles 17 de marzo, en el Congreso de los Diputados.
El líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, pregunta al Gobierno durante una nueva sesión de control, este miércoles 17 de marzo, en el Congreso de los Diputados. Mariscal / EFE

madrid

El diputado del PP, Carmelo Romero, ha gritado este miércoles en el Pleno del Congreso "¡vete al médico!" al portavoz de Mas País, Iñigo Errejón, cuando preguntaba al presidente, Pedro Sánchez, por la salud mental de los españoles tras la pandemia y el confinamiento.

"Diez personas al día se suicidan en España, yo he tenido que volver a mirar el dato. Si digo diazepam, ¿por qué todos sabemos de lo que hablo? ¿Cuándo nos hemos acostumbrado a vivir medicados?", ha afirmado el líder de Más País durante su intervención en el Congreso.

Carmelo Romero ha pedido disculpas a través de Twitter, donde ha calificado de "frase desafortunada" el grito dirigido a Errejón. "Pido disculpas al señor Errejón por el comentario que he realizado en la sesión de control al Gobierno. Ha sido una frase desafortunada", ha afirmado el diputado del PP.

Errejón ya se ha había quejado de que su pregunta fuera acogida con alguna risa en el hemiciclo y ha recordado la importancia de los problemas de salud mental generados por la pandemia, aunque parezca no encajar en la actualidad política.

Errejón ha protestado gestualmente por el grito y, de manera espontánea, buena parte de los diputados, entre ellos diversos del PP, le han aplaudido para expresarle su apoyo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público