El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, reafirmó este martes en Chile su compromiso para reformar el voto en el exterior de los españoles residente fuera de España de forma prioritaria, durante un encuentro que mantuvo en la embajada en este país con la colectividad española.
En una breve intervención, Sánchez calificó de “injusticia” el sistema de voto rogado ahora vigente para los españoles que viven en el exterior, y dijo entender la bajada de la participación electoral que ha producido con este sistema en las últimas elecciones.
Por ello, se comprometió a modificarlo y facilitar que todos los españoles del exterior puedan tener facilidades para ejercer su derecho al voto en unas elecciones. “España quiere escuchar a todos sus ciudadanos, vivan donde vivan”, afirmó el presidente del Gobierno.
Sánchez, además, informó de los avances que ha habido durante esta visita para el reconocimiento de titulaciones entre ambos países, así como el papel que quiere jugar España para reforzar los vínculos entre Chile y la UE.
El presidente elogió a los españoles que viven en el país latinoamericano, y aseguró que está seguro que “Chile os necesita, pero España no debe daros la espalda”.
Con esta intervención, Sánchez concluyó su visita a Chile, y continuará los próximos días su gira por este continente visitando Bolivia, Colombia y Costa Rica.
