La vicepresidenta de Venezuela salió de la UE en un vuelo Madrid-Doha

madrid
La vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, salió de la Unión Europea en un vuelo comercial con destino Doha (Qatar) desde el aeropuerto de Barajas de Madrid, según recoge El País.
Las sanciones de la Unión Europea impiden la entrada y el tránsito de la vicepresidenta de Maduro. La número dos de Nicolás Maduro fue incluida en la lista de personas sancionadas por su complicidad con la represión en Venezuela el 25 de junio de 2018, lo que implica que tiene prohibida la entrada a suelo europeo y que sus activos en la UE serán congelados.
En este sentido, el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, aseguró en una entrevista en El Objetivo de La Sexta que Rodríguez "no tocó suelo español". "Estuvo donde la policía habilitó y dice que es frontera. No intervine", ha puntualizado, aunque no ha detallado cuando cogió el otro vuelo.
Ábalos también aseguró que mantuvo un encuentro con la vicepresidenta de Venezuela de "unos 20 y 25 minutos", en los que no les dio tiempo "a tratar nada". Se trata de una versión distinta a la que dio el pasado viernes, en la que aseguró que mantuvo "un saludo forzado por las circunstancias".
El País recoge que los servicios de seguridad del aeropuerto madrileño aseguran que la escala fue por una "parada técnica" ya que Rodríguez no podía permanecer en el avión si la tripulación bajaba.
El pasado sábado, Ábalos aseguró que el responsable de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska le pidió que "procurara" que no bajase del avión.
