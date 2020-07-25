Estás leyendo: El vicepresidente de Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares queda en libertad con cargos

La Guardia Civil se ha personado durante la mañana de este viernes en las sedes de Palma, Ibiza y Mahón de la APB para proceder a un registro por este presunto caso de corrupción.

Anticorrupción registra las tres sedes de la Autoridad Portuaria en Baleares. / EFE
PALMA

europa press

La Guardia Civil ha dejado en libertad con cargos este viernes al vicepresidente de Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares (APB), Miguel Puigserver, quien había sido detenido junto con el presidente de la ABP, Juan Gual de Torrella, y otros directivos, por un supuesto caso de corrupción.

El caso estaría relacionado, entre otros asuntos, con una adjudicación de unos amarres en Menorca y unas licitaciones de contratos públicos, que fueron denunciados.

La Guardia Civil se ha personado durante la mañana de este viernes en las sedes de Palma, Ibiza y Mahón de la APB para proceder a un registro por este presunto caso de corrupción.

En el operativo también han sido arrestados el presidente de la APB, Joan Gual de Torrela; el director, Juan Carlos Plaza; el jefe del área de explotación y servicios portuarios, Fernando Berenguer; y el jefe del departamento de explotaciones portuarias, Armando Parada.

