El vicepresidente de Generalitat descarta un adelanto electoral en Catalunya

"Si Pedro Sánchez está dispuesto a acordar una solución política para Catalunya, podremos hablar", ha dicho Aragonés.

El vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès. / EUROPA PRESS

El vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha descartado la convocatoria de elecciones en Cataluña, ya que el gobierno catalán está determinado a seguir gobernando y trabajará después de las elecciones municipales de mayo para ampliar los apoyos parlamentarios.

En una entrevista en el programa de TV3 Preguntes Freqüents, Aragonès ha explicado que hay un 78% de la gente que cree que la solución para Catalunya es un referéndum y que, una vez que todo el mundo se haya resituado tras las elecciones municipales, pueden hacer acuerdos con los que representan a ese 78%.

"Si Pedro Sánchez está dispuesto a acordar una solución política para Cataluña, podremos hablar", ha dicho Aragonés, que ha asegurado que no le darán un "cheque en blanco".

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat ha afirmado que son conscientes de que "la alternativa de un tripartito de extrema derecha está presente", por lo que no pondrán ahora "líneas rojas" sin saber "qué opina la gente en Catalunya".

