madrid
La Cámara Baja del Parlamento de Polonia, conocida como Sejm, ha aprobado este jueves de manera preliminar un proyecto de ley por el cual el Estado polaco podrá no cumplir las imposiciones de Estados Unidos para compensar económicamente a los supervivientes del Holocausto por valor de las propiedades judías no reclamadas y que pasaron a formar parte del país.
El proyecto de ley, que ha surgido de una iniciativa ciudadana, pretende que Polonia pueda negarse legalmente "a satisfacer las reclamaciones relativas a los bienes sin herederos", así como "al pago de prestaciones en efectivo", después de que Estados Unidos aprobara una ley en este sentido en 2017, para, entre otras cosas, financiar centros de difusión sobre el Holocausto o amparar a supervivientes necesitados. Dicha propuesta legislativa considera "infundado y manifiestamente injusto" que Polonia tenga que hacer frente a cualquier tipo de indemnización, pues también ellos fueron víctimas de la barbarie nazi durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial y nunca recibieron compensación por ello.
La iniciativa, que deberá pasar a continuación por la revisión de un comité parlamentario, ha sido aprobada por el gobernante partido conservador Ley y Justicia (PiS) y el resto de formaciones de la derecha polaca. No obstante, y si bien optaron por votar a favor, PiS quiso mostrarse disconforme en un primer momento con la propuesta, pues sus creadores están vinculados con la extrema derecha polaca y acusaron a la misma de ocasionar en el exterior una imagen distorsionada del país.
Por su parte los críticos con el texto han cuestionado que Polonia fuera uno de los países afectados por esta ley estadounidense, pues en ella no se destaca especialmente al país europeo.
