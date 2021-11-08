Víctor Camino arrasa en avales y se encamina a ser el futuro secretario general de las Juventudes Socialistas

En la tarde del viernes se cerró el recuento de avales de los candidatos a las primarias para la Secretaría General de las Juventudes Socialistas y el resultado arrojó una nítida ventaja para el candidato valenciano, Víctor Camino, frente al candidato que se presenta por la federación madrileña, Javier Guardiola.

Camino obtuvo un total de 2.290 avales, frente a los 646 de Guardiola, lo que hace presagiar un resultado más que claro en las elecciones del próximo día 21 de noviembre. Y no es anticipar el desenlace: se da la circunstancias que en los estatutos de las Juventudes del PSOE todavía no está limitado un número de avales máximo (como sí ocurre en todos los procesos de primarias del PSOE), por lo que conseguir 2.290 avales frente a un censo oficial que no llega a 5.000 afiliados hace presagiar el resultado final.

Camino, 27 años, tiene el doble grado en Derechos y Ciencias Políticas y desde 2020 trabaja como asesor en el Gabinete de Comunicación de la Generalitat Valenciana. Por su parte, Guardiola, de 28 años, es graduado en Administración de Empresas y fue diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid en la pasada legislatura.

Quien finalmente gane sustituirá a Omar Anguita, que lleva como secretario general de las Juventudes del PSOE desde 2017 y actualmente es diputado en el Congreso.

Camino ha enfocado su precampaña en apostar por la periferia, por los barrios, y por atraer a los jóvenes de familias trabajadoras. Su lema de precampaña fue De la utopía a la acción. Pero, además, Camino quiere que las Juventudes del PSOE tengan más protagonismo y voz propia en las decisiones del partido, de lo que han estado muy ausente en los últimos años.

Juventudes Socialistas sigue manteniendo que el PSOE debe abrir la vía de apostar por una República, pero hasta ahora todas sus propuestas han sido echadas abajo en los Congreso del PSOE. Aunque, el que previsiblemente será el nuevo secretario general de las Juventudes Socialistas, Víctor Camino, sostiene el mismo planteamiento.

El Congreso de las Juventudes Socialistas se celebrará los días 10,11 y 12 de diciembre.

