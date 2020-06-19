MADRID
La Policía Nacional ha identificado en Málaga a un exmilitar como el presunto autor de los disparos a fotos de miembros del Gobierno.
La investigación se centró sobre este hombre tras localizar en un polígono de Málaga la galería de tiro donde se grabó el vídeo que llevó ayer a abrir diligencias policiales de oficio.
Las pesquisas policiales han confirmado que el autor de los disparos es un individuo residente en Málaga. La Policía Nacional prosigue con las indagaciones en torno a la grabación de este vídeo que llevó ayer a la Abogacía del Estado a anunciar que llevaría el caso ante la Fiscalía.
Las pesquisas policiales se iniciaron de oficio tras la difusión en redes sociales de este vídeo donde aparecía un individuo junto a otros en una galería disparando a fotografías del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, y el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, entre otros.
La Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil abrieron de oficio sendas investigaciones en torno a la procedencia del vídeo y las personas que participan en él. En un comunicado, el Gobierno mostró "su total repulsa y condena de estas imágenes, que contienen amenazas graves y siembran el odio".
"Hechos así alimentan a los sectores más ultras de la sociedad que pretenden destruir valores esenciales de nuestra democracia y de nuestra Constitución, como son la convivencia y el respeto absoluto de la pluralidad política", subrayó el Gobierno.
