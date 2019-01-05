"No tengo la culpa de que el PP comparta mi vídeo". Es la explicación que ha dado en las redes sociales Ignacio de la Puerta, el humorista que grabó el vídeo compartido por el Partido Popular en el que se ironizaba sobre la muerte del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. "Jamás me he fijado en la ideología de una persona para tratarla de una forma u otra", se defiende en un comunicado compartido en su cuenta de Facebook.

De la Puerta pide disculpas a quien se haya "sentido ofendido" y justifica sus actos alegando que el chiste "ha pasado de generación en generación, sólo que iban cambiando los nombres". En ese sentido, el humorista apunta que el chascarrillo no es una creación suya y que lo escuchó en su momento con Aznar, Zapatero y Rajoy. "Le ha tocado a Sánchez como le podría haber tocado a cualquier otro", añade en su misiva.

"Jamás desearía la muerte a nadie"

Asimismo, el protagonista deja claro —utiliza mayúsculas para ello— que "jamás desearía la muerte a nadie". Por ello, pide disculpas al presidente del Gobierno y, en un tono irónico, recomienda ver "el anuncio de Campofrío", un alegato al sentido del humor.

"No podemos dramatizar un chiste porque seamos afines a algo", explica el cómico. De esta forma, hace un llamamiento a la calma haciendo una curiosa comparativa: "Si cada vez que contamos un chiste de una persona que es delgada, se sintiesen aludidos y se pusieran a insultar, no acabaríamos nunca"

El PP compartió este sábado un vídeo del humorista en el que, a través de la carta de un niño a los Reyes Magos, ironizaba sobre la muerte de Pedro Sánchez. Tras recibir críticas en la red, el partido conservador procedió a retirar el mensaje y a pedir disculpas.

Sin embargo, el Gobierno ha anunciado que llevará el documento audiovisual a la Fiscalía, que deberá analizar si es constitutivo de delito y, en su caso, proceder penalmente contra el autor y contra las personas que lo hayan difundido en las redes sociales.