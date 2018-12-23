Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Vieira deja el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid y se incorpora a la Audiencia Nacional

El hasta ahora presidente del TSJM alerta de que la "Justicia está en una situación complicada"  ya que se están trasladando "muchos conflictos sociales a los juzgados".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Francisco Javier Vieira abandona la presidencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid para incorporarse a la Audiencia Nacional.- EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

Francisco Javier Vieira abandona la presidencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid para incorporarse a la Audiencia Nacional.- EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

El hasta ahora presidente del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) Francisco Javier Vieira deja esta institución para incorporase a la Audiencia Nacional reconociendo que "la Justicia está en una situación complicada" al trasladarse "muchos conflictos sociales a los juzgados" y al afectar al ámbito judicial la vinculación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) con los partidos políticos por los nombramientos de los vocales.

Vieira se incorporará en los próximos días a la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional tras dos mandatos al frente del máximo órgano de la jurisdicción madrileña. Emprende un nuevo reto que afrontará con "el mayor rigor jurídico" que le ha caracterizado hasta ahora, según destaca el magistrado en una entrevista a Europa Press.

Hace cuatro días, firmó el acta de cese como presidente del TSJM. Pasará a integrar la Sala de lo Civil y Penal de la Audiencia Nacional, en sustitución de Antonio Díaz Delgado. Se despide del cargo con una Justicia madrileña "más organizada, más tecnológica y más transparente".

Entre sus logros al frente de esta sede judicial, destaca el impulso del arbitraje, su apuesta por reforzar los órganos judiciales, el aumento de las competencias de las Salas del TSJM y su empeño en facilitar el acceso de los medios de comunicación a la Administración de Justicia madrileña.

Pese a las mejoras, admite que "falta mucho por hacer" en lo que se refiere a medios materiales e infraestructuras. Vieira cree que se ha puesto "un remedio parcial" en alusión al plan de mejora impulsado por la Consejería de Justicia del Gobierno regional de Ángel Garrido, echando de menos "una resolución definitiva" para el problema crónico de la dispersión de sedes judiciales. "Urge que se haga. Y en la periferia, también", asevera.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad