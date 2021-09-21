Estás leyendo: Villacís dice que Madrid aspirará a los JJOO de 2036 y Almeida lo desmiente

Villacís dice que Madrid aspirará a los JJOO de 2036 y Almeida lo desmiente

Fuentes del Ayuntamiento aseguran que la capital no aspira "en estos momentos" a celebrar unos Juegos Olímpicos.

14/06/2021 Villacís y Almeida
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida; y la vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

La aspiración de Madrid a celebrar unos Juegos Olímpicos ha provocado una pequeña tensión entre los socios de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid: la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís, de Cs, y el alcalde, José Luis Martínez Almeida, del PP.

La vicealcaldesa aseguró en la tarde de este martes en la Cadena SER que la capital, después de los fallidos intentos de 2012, 2016 y 2020, volvería a intentar acoger, en 2036, una edición de los Juegos Olímpicos, pues, en palabras de Villacís, "Madrid merece ser olímpica" y considera que "el COI (Comité Olímpico Internacional) tiene una deuda" con la capital.

La representante de Ciudadanos en la capital aseguró que "Madrid, a nivel internacional, está siendo cada vez más reconocida", pero, "unos Juegos Olímpicos terminan de coronar a una ciudad", añadió. 

Minutos más tarde, fuentes municipales salían al paso de estas declaraciones para negar que el Ayuntamiento hubiera planteado presentar su candidatura a los JJOO. Dichas fuentes subrayaron que la capital no aspira "en estos momentos" a ello.

Ya en la campaña electoral de las pasadas elecciones municipales, tanto Villacís como el alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, habían manifestado su intención de que Madrid fuese sede olímpico, una meta que "se debe" a la capital, pero siempre que hubiera consenso social.

Al comienzo del mandato, la concejala delegada de Deportes, Sofía Miranda, precisó que había "muchos pasos por hacer antes de soñar olímpicamente", en referencia a la posibilidad de que el nuevo gobierno municipal recupere la candidatura de la capital para albergar unos Juegos Olímpicos. "La ciudadanía no entendería concurrir a las Olimpiadas con los centros deportivos tal y como están", precisaba entonces.

Horas antes, el presidente del Comité Olímpico Español (COE), Alejandro Blanco, había asegurado que trataría de hacer llegar al comité internacional la posibilidad de que, en 2036, fuera la anfitriona la ciudad de Madrid. Blanco afirmó que la capital "no puede renunciar" a organizar unos Juegos Olímpicos porque, según él, es la ciudad del mundo "mejor preparada" con los nuevos postulados del COI recogidos en la Agenda 2020, en la que no se requiere de grandes inversiones en infraestructuras.

