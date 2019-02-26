Begoña Villacís recibió una oferta de Vox en 2015 para unirse a sus listas

Begoña Villacís, la portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, se habría reunido en febrero de 2015 con Vox para unirse al partido. Según publica este martes el diario ABC, esta cita se dio en un restaurante con Santiago Abascal e Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, vicesecretario de Relaciones Internacionales.
Según la información, el partido de ultraderecha le ofrecía ser el "número cinco o seis" de sus listas para la Asamblea madrileña, ya que les gustaba cómo debatía en Intereconomía, donde dio a conocer su figura política, pero en ningún caso el "número uno", que estaba reservado para Santiago Abascal y la Alcaldía para Ortega Smith. Ella, según, el diario les dijo que Ciudadanos ya le había hecho una propuesta para ir como número uno en las municipales y les prometió "que se lo pensaría".
La portavoz de Ciudadanos y probable candidata a la Alcaldía de Madrid ha reaccionado a la noticia asegurando que se trata de una estrategia en su contra. "No he militado nunca en ningún otro partido que Ciudadanos. Esto es parte de una estrategia", ha asegurado a su llegada al Palacio de Cibeles, donde este martes se celebra el pleno municipal.
Villacís cree que esta estrategia se debe a que es "la alternativa al Gobierno de Manuela Carmena" y cree que ello forma parte del "juego de la política actual", que rechaza porque a su juicio "la política se debería combatir con política". Sin embargo, Villacís no ha negado el encuentro que desvela ABC.
Villacís tiene diferencias en algunos puntos con la ultraderecha, como el matrimonio homosexual o la violencia de género, opina que " a estas alturas no se puede cuestionar". Así, sobre las ideas de Vox declaró que "no hay bases que sustente sus propuestas".
