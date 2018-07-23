Villar Mir falsificó un certificado médico para no declarar como imputado en el caso Lezo

El constructor Juan Miguel Villar Mir pactó falsificar un certificado médico oficial para no acudir a declarar como imputado por el caso Lezo el pasado 7 de enero. Así lo demuestra la transcripción de conversaciones que Villar Mir mantuvo con su médico, en las que hay continuas referencias a su abogado, según publica este lunes la Cadena Ser.
En la grabación, el expresidente de OHL, que no sabía aún que tenía el teléfono intervenido, reconoce que su abogado le instaba a no acudir a su cita judicial. Además, dice que cree que la Audiencia Nacional aplazará la citación "pero que en ese caso tendría que darle un certificado médico diciendo que está resfriado".
A lo que el médico le responde: "lo hago y el domingo te lo dejo". "El conductor mío pasará a recogerlo" le contesta Villar Mir. Al día siguiente, la abogada del imputado presentó un escrito en el que se pedía la suspensión de la diligencia prevista, aportando un certificado médico oficial.
La Fiscalía de Madrid cerró la investigación. Ahora fuentes de la Audiencia Nacional dicen que existen pruebas de posibles delitos de falsedad en documento público y de estafa procesal. Y critican que no se haya citado a declarar al médico que elaboró el certificado gracias al cual Villar Mir se libró de declarar.
La constructor debía declarar en el marco del caso Lezo por el presunto pago de una comisión de 1,4 millones de euros por parte de su empresa, OHL, al expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio González.
