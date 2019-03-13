Público
Villarejo Interior pone escolta al juez del caso Villarejo tras denunciar un allanamiento en su casa

Manuel García Castellón denunció ante la Policía Nacional que un individuo sin identificar accedió a su domicilio particular en Madrid a las siete de la tarde del pasado martes, mientras un familiar suyo se encontraba en la vivienda.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón. EFE

El Ministerio del Interior ha puesto escolta al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, que investiga, en otros, los casos Villarejo, Púnica o Lezo, tras denunciar que sufrió el pasado martes un allanamiento en su domicilio, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional denunció ante la Policía Nacional que un individuo sin identificar accedió a su domicilio particular en Madrid a las siete de la tarde del pasado martes, mientras un familiar suyo se encontraba en la vivienda, según ha adelantado el diario El Mundo.

La Policía Nacional se personó en el domicilio, donde tomó declaración al familiar del juez García Castellón y buscó huellas del asaltante. Las diligencias policiales apuntan a que este individuo estuvo varios minutos en la vivienda y recorrió varias estancias; posteriormente, salió dejando la puerta principal abierta. Fue otro familiar el que alertó de esta circunstancia al acceder a la casa.

El asaltante no sustrajo ningún objeto de valor ni documentos o el ordenador personal que utiliza el juez de la Audiencia Nacional. La puerta de acceso tampoco fue forzada.

