Villarejo periodistas Villarejo espió los móviles de tres periodistas gracias a policías

Asuntos Internos ha remitido un informe al juzgado que instruye el caso Tándem que asegura que la documentación fue intervenida al socio de Villarejo, Rafael Redondo, también imputado en el caso.

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo en los juzgados de plaza de Castilla | EFE

Policías espiaron para el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo los teléfonos de varios periodistas españoles sin autorización judicial, según informa El Mundo.

En esos papeles aparecía un archivo del expolicía Antonio Bonilla con un listado de llamadas de julio de 2016 de varios periodistas. Previamente se lo habría aportado el policía Constancio Riaño, adscrito a la Comisaría General de Información en el área de Relaciones Institucionales.

Los móviles que El Mundo asegura que fueron espiados son los del periodista de El País Íñigo de Barrón, el ahora adjunto al director de El Confidencial -y que entonces trabajaba en Expansión- Jorge Zuloaga y el ex adjunto al director en El Confidencial José Antonio Navas.

