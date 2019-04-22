Público
Cloacas Villarejo reconoce ante un juez andorrano operaciones policiales para perjudicar a CiU

En su declaración, el comisario jubilado ha admitido que eras órdenes venían de la Dirección Operativa Adjunta (DAO) de la Policía, a cargo de Eugenio Pin, y bajo responsabilidad del comisario Marcelino Martín-Blas.

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo en los juzgados de plaza de Castilla | EFE

El comisario jubilado, José Manuel Villarejo, ha reconocido por primera vez ante un juez andorrano que se realizaban operaciones policiales para perjudicar a Convergencia i Uniò (CiU), y así como “la inspección" del Banco de Madrid, según adelanta Ara.cat.

Ante el juez Manuel Santolarària Besolí , que investiga una querella por presuntos delitos de coacciones a la familia Cierco, accionista de la Banca Privada de Andorra (BPA) y a la familia Pujol, Villarejo respondió que era "una operación política para conseguir fastidiar a un determinado partido político (Convergència i Unió) y el banco (BPA) en beneficio del otro (Andbank). 

En su declaración, el comisario jubilado ha admitido que eras órdenes venían de la Dirección Operativa Adjunta (DAO) de la Policía, a cargo de Eugenio Pino, y bajo responsabilidad del comisario Marcelino Martín-Blas. También ha afirmado que en ese tipo de operaciones, algunas de las instrucciones "las recibía del director del CNI, Félix Sanz Roldán".

