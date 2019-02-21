El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, ha afirmado este jueves que la posibilidad de que la portavoz de la Ejecutiva nacional y líder del partido en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, se presente a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril y deje el Parlament no está sobre la mesa.
En los pasillos del Congreso, le han preguntado si Arrimadas podría ir como número dos del presidente de la formación naranja, Albert Rivera, en la lista al Congreso por Madrid, a lo que ha contestado: "Pues no", añadiendo a continuación que "no hay nada encima de la mesa en ese aspecto".
"Inés Arrimadas está cumpliendo un papel fundamental para nosotros en Catalunya. La prioridad de Ciudadanos y de la propia Inés Arrimadas es Catalunya y, por lo tanto, va a seguir trabajando por y para solucionar el problema que tiene España, que es Cataluña, y seguir liderando a los catalanes que queremos seguir siendo catalanes, españoles y europeos", ha declarado.
