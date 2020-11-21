madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha rendido homenaje este sábado al que fuera ministro de Sanidad, Ernest Lluch, de quien ha elogiado su ejemplo y valentía al cumplirse el 20 aniversario de su asesinato a manos de ETA. Sánchez ha recordado al político socialista y ha destacado especialmente su labor en favor de la sanidad pública en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Hace 20 años el terrorismo asesinó a Ernest Lluch. Hoy honramos tu memoria. Gracias por tu gran labor política, tu ejemplo y valentía. Gracias por hacer de todos la sanidad pública. Con ella, hoy se combate la pandemia y se salvan miles de vidas. Gràcies, Ernest", ha escrito el jefe del Ejecutivo concluyendo con ese agradecimiento en catalán.
Lluch, nacido en Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona), fue ministro de Sanidad con Felipe González como presidente del Gobierno y, sensibilizado con el problema vasco, era defensor de la vía negociadora entre las partes desde el diálogo. El 21 de noviembre del 2000 fue asesinado por ETA en el aparcamiento de su domicilio en la capital de Catalunya tras ser sorprendido por los terroristas cuando regresaba de impartir sus clases en la Universidad de Barcelona.
