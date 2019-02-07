La diputada de ERC Jenn Díaz ha explicado este jueves ante el pleno del Parlament que fue víctima de "violencia machista, física y psicológica", hace diez años. Así lo ha revelado durante el debate de una moción sobre "las actitudes negacionistas que ponen en peligro los derechos de las mujeres", presentada por JxCat.
Díaz ha recordado distintos casos de violencia machista y de asesinatos de mujeres en los últimos tiempos, tanto en Cataluña como en el conjunto de España. Y acto seguido, al término de su intervención y visiblemente emocionada, ha explicado: "Hola, me llamo Jenn Díaz y hace diez años fui víctima de violencia machista, física y psicológica".
Tras ello, los diputados presentes en el hemiciclo, salvo parte de la bancada de Ciudadanos, se han puesto en pie y le han dedicado una sonada ovación.
"Les dones estem cansades, enfadades, fartes. Però tenim una arma: el testimoni. Una arma que ens fa més fortes. La història també l’explicarem nosaltres. El testimoni és la nostra arma, acabaré amb el meu propi #Cuéntalo, per trencar tant silenci"— Esquerra Republicana (@Esquerra_ERC) 7 de febrero de 2019
T'estimem, @JnnDiaz!💜 pic.twitter.com/uqFoLWHqnq
