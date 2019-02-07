Público
Violencia de género La diputada de ERC Jenn Díaz revela que fue víctima de violencia machista hace diez años

Así lo ha revelado durante el debate de una moción sobre "las actitudes negacionistas que ponen en peligro los derechos de las mujeres", presentada por JxCat.

La diputada de ERC en el Parlament Jenn Díaz. / EUROPA PRESS

La diputada de ERC Jenn Díaz ha explicado este jueves ante el pleno del Parlament que fue víctima de "violencia machista, física y psicológica", hace diez años. Así lo ha revelado durante el debate de una moción sobre "las actitudes negacionistas que ponen en peligro los derechos de las mujeres", presentada por JxCat.

Díaz ha recordado distintos casos de violencia machista y de asesinatos de mujeres en los últimos tiempos, tanto en Cataluña como en el conjunto de España. Y acto seguido, al término de su intervención y visiblemente emocionada, ha explicado: "Hola, me llamo Jenn Díaz y hace diez años fui víctima de violencia machista, física y psicológica".

Tras ello, los diputados presentes en el hemiciclo, salvo parte de la bancada de Ciudadanos, se han puesto en pie y le han dedicado una sonada ovación. 

