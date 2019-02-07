La Alianza para Erradicar la Violencia contra la Infancia ha reclamado al Gobierno que tramite en febrero de forma urgente la ley para la protección integral de la infancia y la adolescencia, tal y como ha sugerido la representante especial del secretario general de Naciones Unidas, Marta Santos Pais.
Así lo ha manifestado en un comunicado la Alianza, que está integrada por seis ONG entre las que se encuentran Aldeas Infantiles, Unicef o Save the Children, que han pedido que dicha norma cuente con el apoyo de todos los partidos políticos frente a "cualquier otra consideración partidista o ideológica". La ley fue aprobada por el Consejo de Ministros el pasado 28 de diciembre y se encuentra a la espera para su tramitación parlamentaria.
Las organizaciones han reclamado que se creen juzgados especializados en esta materia, que se implemente medidas de protección para los colectivos más vulnerables como el LGTBI o las personas con discapacidad, y que se fomente la educación afectivo-sexual como contenido obligatorio en el aprendizaje de los menores. Además, Alianza ha destacado que la aprobación de esta ley supondría un paso más para cumplir los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de la Agenda 2030 en esta materia, y convertiría a España en un "referente" entre los países del entorno.
