Aina Vidal, portavoz adjunta de Unidas Podemos, pide indulto total para Juana Rivas, por considerar que hay motivos de "equidad y justicia" para que este se le conceda. 

Concentración en Granada por Juana Rivas. Foto de archivo.
Concentración en Granada por Juana Rivas. Foto de archivo. Álex Cámara / Europa Press

La portavoz adjunta del grupo parlamentario de Unidas Podemos, Aina Vidal, ha pedido este martes al ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, el indulto total para Juana Rivas por considerar que hay motivos de "equidad y justicia" para que se le conceda.

En una carta remitida al ministro, en el día en que ha registrado formalmente la petición de indulto, señala que, vistas las circunstancias del caso y habiendo satisfecho íntegramente la responsabilidad civil y tratarse de un delito antiguo, la pena impuesta "no cumpliría ninguno de los fines específicos de prevención y reinserción".

Juana Rivas, condenada por el Tribunal Supremo a dos años y medio de prisión por no entregar a sus hijos al padre el verano de 2017, formalizó su petición de indulto al Gobierno al entender que cumple los requisitos para obtener el derecho de gracia que otorga el Ejecutivo.

El pasado 11 de junio, Rivas ingresó en un centro de inserción social para cumplir la pena y, posteriormente, a propuesta de la Junta de Tratamiento de ese centro, la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias clasificó a la interna en tercer grado y le aplicó el artículo 86.4 del Reglamento Penitenciario, por lo que salió cuatro días después y ahora cumple la pena desde su casa con pulsera telemática.

En el escrito dirigido al titular de Justicia, la diputada de Unidas Podemos considera además que existen elementos que deben ser considerados, desde el punto de vista humano, como el hecho de que Juana Rivas quisiera proteger a sus hijos después de que el padre fuera condenado en firme por violencia machista.

