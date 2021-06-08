Estás leyendo: Igualdad saca adelante el reparto de 100 millones de euros contra la violencia machista

Esta medida se produce semanas después de que la ministra Irene Montero haya declarado su intención de hacer permanente el pacto firmado contra esta lacra.

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, interviene este lunes en el acto institucional con motivo del 8 de marzo. Emilio Naranjo / EFE / archivo

Madrid

El Consejo de Ministros aprueba este martes el acuerdo de distribución territorial de los créditos presupuestarios destinados al desarrollo del Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género, por importe de 100 millones de euros, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Ministerio de Igualdad.

Esta medida se produce semanas después de que la ministra Irene Montero haya declarado su intención de hacer permanente el pacto firmado contra esta lacra a través de una iniciativa que, explicó, pretende llevar a las Cortes "cuanto antes".

El objetivo, explicó Montero en el Senado, no solo es poner negro sobre blanco el pacto, sino también "ampliar el abanico de las violencias que se ejercen contra las mujeres", mantener el "cumplimiento con los estándares internacionales" e, incluso, "recuperar" aquellas cuestiones en las que inicialmente no hubo avenencias en el acuerdo.

La ministra de Igualdad recurrió, precisamente, el mes pasado al Pacto contra la violencia de género para buscar soluciones al 'mes negro' que se registró en relación a los asesinatos machistas. En concreto, reunió de urgencia a los actores institucionales y sociales que lo forman para analizar en qué se está fallando en materia de protección de las víctimas de esta lacra.

