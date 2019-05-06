Inmaculada Ocaña, quien figura en la lista de Ciudadanos como número cinco al Ayuntamiento de Sevilla, creó en 2011 una asociación de víctimas de la ley contra la violencia de género con la ayuda del juez Francisco Serrano, actual portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento de Andalucía, según informa la cadena Ser.
En septiembre de 2011 fue presentada en Sevilla Avilegen, una asociación que considera que los hombres están discriminados y que son víctimas de la proliferación de las denuncias falsas, discurso que defiende Vox. Su objetivo es el mismo que defiende el partido de ultraderecha: la derogación de la ley de violencia de género. Avilegen ha sido fundada por la candidata de Ciudadanos al Ayuntamiento de Sevilla.
Fue Ocaña quien presentó oficialmente la asociación en un acto recogido por varios medios locales. En aquella ocasión, Ocaña destacó "la necesidad de conseguir una igualdad real para todos los ciudadanos en la que todas las personas reciban el mismo trato desde la ley sin discriminaciones positivas que conllevan, a su juicio, más discriminación", según recogió el ABC de Sevilla en su momento.
El mismo ABC informó de que en aquella presentación estuvo presente Francisco Serrano, entonces juez de familia de Sevilla, quien afirmó que apoyaba a la asociación porque ésta buscaba "la igualdad de oportunidades por el principio de mérito y capacidad, como debería pasar en cualquier democracia". Según la noticia de ABC, Serrano afirmó entonces que no podrían callar a este tipo de asociaciones "ni las feministas, ni el Gobierno, ni el dinero" pese a sus intentos.
Precisamente es Ciudadanos el partido encargado de dirigir la política de violencia de género en la Junta de Andalucía y esta pasada semana ha entregado a Vox datos de los trabajadores de la Junta contra la violencia de género. Serrano asegura que "más del 50%" de los empleados que integran los equipos de atención psicosocial y evaluación de la violencia de género en Andalucía "no estén colegiados".
