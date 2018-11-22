El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha pedido en Bilbao el "necesario respeto" para todas las sentencias aunque no las comparta, en relación con la resolución de la Audiencia de Navarra, que ha desvelado este jueves Público, que ha condenado a diez meses de cárcel por "maltrato ocasional" a un acusado de tentativa de homicidio.

La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra, la misma que dictó sentencia en el caso de La Manada, ha dictado esta condena contra un hombre acusado de tentativa de homicidio que atacó a su mujer, con la que estaba en proceso de divorcio, con un cuchillo y a la que trató de estrangular delante de sus hijos de 3 y 6 años. La Fiscalía pedía 8 años y seis meses de cárcel.

Preguntado por esta sentencia, Grande-Marlaska ha comentado que aún no la ha leído, pero que debe haber un "necesario respeto" hacia todas las sentencias, "que no quiere decir que la comparta".

"Si los hechos son en esos términos, hay altas probabilidades de no compartirla, pero con todas las cautelas, hay que esperar a que alcance firmeza para valorar", ha añadido.

El ministro del Interior ha confiado en que este tipo de resoluciones no causen "desánimo" en la sociedad.

"Somos 5.500 jueces ejerciendo y dictamos muchísimas sentencias, también en el ámbito de violencia contra la mujer, y unos pocos elementos fácticos, no personas, o resoluciones no pueden generar desconfianza en el sistema judicial en modo alguno", ha añadido.