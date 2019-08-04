Público
Violencia machista La polémica campaña de la Junta de Andalucía contra la violencia de género

Colectivos feministas y partidos de la oposición critican que se banalice la violencia y no haya referencias a los agresores machistas.

Una de las imágenes de la campaña contra la violencia de género de la Junta de Andalucía./ Junta de Andalucía

"Ella ha sufrido malos tratos. Pero la vida siempre es más fuerte". Este es el mensaje que lanza la nueva campaña contra la violencia de género de la Junta de Andalucía. Cinco carteles con el mismo lema sobreimpreso en las fotografías de mujeres que aparece sonrientes y felices.

El hecho de que sólo se hable de maltrato –obviando referencias al machismo– ha sido criticado por los colectivos feministas y partidos de la oposición, que consideran que se está banalizando a las víctimas. Asimismo, reprueban que no haya ni una sola mención a los maltratadores y agresores machistas

La secretaria general del PSOE-A, ha calificado de "frívola" la campaña publicitaria de la Junta. La dirigente socialista señala a las más de mil mujeres asesinadas desde 2003 y se pregunta si el nuevo Gobierno "atenazado por la ultraderecha" es consciente del "drama" de la violencia machista.

"No hay ni una sola mención al agresor ni al sistema patriarcal que hay detrás; y no hay soluciones"

También ha salido al paso la senadora del PSOE-A, Micaela Navarro, que ha afirmado en las redes sociales que "con la tragedia de la violencia machista no se acaba con sonrisas, sino con recursos y respeto a profesionales". 

Desde Podemos Andalucía achacan esta campaña a las presiones que ejerce ya la ultraderecha de Vox en el Gobierno de Juanma Moreno. "Éste es el problema cuando una campaña contra la violencia machista la hace un rehén de la extrema derecha", exponen desde la formación morada. 

"El foco se pone en la víctima: es ella la que tiene que actuar; no hay ni una sola mención al agresor ni al sistema patriarcal que hay detrás; y no hay soluciones", zanjan desde el partido dirigido por Teresa Rodríguez.

