Violencia machista PP y Vox piden abandonar el sistema de seguimiento de víctimas de violencia machista en El Ejido

El alcalde, Francisco Góngora, admite que la medida "es controvertida" y que contaba con el rechazo de varios concejales. Alega que no hay suficientes agentes por las bajas de policías locales.

Juan José Bonilla, coordinador local de Vox en El Ejido (Almería). / EFE

El Ayuntamiento de El Ejido (Almería), un gobierno de coalición de PP y Vox, ha pedido abandonar el sistema de seguimiento de víctimas de violencia machista (Viogen), según ha adelantado El País. El alcalde, Francisco Góngora, admite que la medida "es controvertida" y que contaba con el rechazo de varios concejales.

Este sistema de vigilancia se implantó en 2007 por el Ministerio del Interior como medida de prevención ante la violencia machista. Esta medida coincide con el rechazo del partido ultraderechista a reconocer la violencia de género, aunque Góngora intenta explicar que Vox no ha influido. 

El alcalde alega que no se puede vigilar a las 36 víctimas de 238 mujeres que se encuentran en peligro por las bajas de policías locales. "Tenemos un 12% de bajas y un absentismo alto por la negociación sindical", asegura Góngora.

Mensaje "negacionista" de Vox

El pasado jueves, el partido de extrema derecha decidió boicotear el minuto de silencio en Madrid tras el asesinato de una mujer por parte de su expareja, que cometió el crimen delante de sus hijas de ocho y diez años. Con Javier Ortega Smith a la cabeza, Vox se presentó con una pancarta que rezaba: "La violencia no tiene género. Contra todo tipo de violencia intrafamiliar". El alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, quiso enfrentarse a Ortega Smith, pero aseguró que él tampoco comparte "la ideología de género ni el feminismo del 8 de marzo".

Varias organizaciones feministas ya han advertido de los efectos que produce el mensaje "negacionista" de Vox sobre la violencia de género y el aumento de las mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas y exparejas. En tan solo la última semana, cinco mujeres fueron asesinadas, aumentando a 44 las víctimas y dejando ya 33 huérfanos en lo que va de año.

