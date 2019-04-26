Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Rebeca Palomo, nueva delegada del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género

Por su parte, Pilar Llop, que ocupaba el cargo desde el pasado mes de julio, figura como número dos en la lista del PSOE-M para la Comunidad de Madrid para las próximas elecciones autonómicas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un operario coloca un lazo de apoyo a las víctimas de violencia de género en la fachada del Ministerio de Sanidad. EFE

Un operario coloca un lazo de apoyo a las víctimas de violencia de género en la fachada del Ministerio de Sanidad. EFE

El Consejo de Ministro ha aprobado este viernes un real decreto por el que nombra delegada del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género a Rebeca Palomo, en sustitución de Pilar Llop, que ocupaba el cargo desde el pasado mes de julio.

Según la referencia del Consejo, Palomo es licenciada en Derecho y pertenece al Cuerpo Superior de Técnicos de la Administración de la Seguridad Social de la Administración General del Estado.

Ha desempeñado diversos cargos, como subdirectora general de Coordinación Interinstitucional en Violencia de Género en la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género, donde también ha sido consejera técnica, entre otros. Por su parte, Pilar Llop figura como número dos en la lista del PSOE-M para la Comunidad de Madrid para las próximas elecciones autonómicas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad