Violencia machista Los taxistas de Vigo, obligados a esperar a que las mujeres entren en el portal de su casa

La medida, dirigida a los más de 550 profesionales de la ciudad pontevedresa, pretende garantizar la seguridad de las mujeres usuarias del taxi.

Imagen de archivo de unos taxis en Madrid. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Una nueva ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Vigo obliga a los taxistas a esperar a que las mujeres entren en el portal de su casa antes de irse. La medida, dirigida a los más de 550 profesionales de la ciudad pontevedresa, pretende garantizar la seguridad de las mujeres usuarias del taxi, según cuenta La Voz de Galicia.

Al parecer, según cuenta al medio gallego el presidente de la Asociación de Autopatronos del Taxi, Manuel Chorén, la propuesta de reformar la ordenanza surgió de los propios trabajadores del gremio. "Muchos taxistas esperaban si se lo pedían, pero ahora queda recogido en la ordenanza", señala.

En este sentido, el presidente de la patronal defiende que esta medida sólo "supone unos segundos de espera" para los taxistas.

