El coronavirus vuelve a crecer en Catalunya y las UCI superan los 500 ingresados

El virus vuelve a crecer en Catalunya y las UCI superan los 500 ingresados

Los efectos de la Semana Santa comienzan a notarse ya en los indicadores epidemiológicos de Catalunya, pues vuelve a crecer la velocidad de propagación del virus (0,91) y sigue al alza el riesgo de rebrote (226), mientras que las UCI continúan llenándose y registran 513 ingresados, 15 más que en la víspera.

Según los datos actualizados del Departamento de Salud, el número de enfermos de covid hospitalizados también crece hasta los 1.711, 82 más que el día anterior, mientras que se han notificado 20 muertes en las últimas 24 horas.

