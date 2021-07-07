Estás leyendo: Sánchez insiste a la Generalitat en el mensaje de que hay que construir un futuro común y no volver a 2017

Visita oficial del presidente del Gobierno a Letonia Sánchez insiste a la Generalitat en el mensaje de que hay que construir un futuro común y no volver a 2017

Confirma que se pondrán cinco millones de test de antígenos en manos de las comunidades autónomas.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una rueda de prensa en Tallin (Estonia) este martes 6 de julio.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una rueda de prensa en Tallin (Estonia) el pasado martes 6 de julio. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, siguió insistiendo este miércoles en abrir una nueva etapa en las relaciones con Catalunya e hizo un nuevo llamamiento a la Generalitat "para construir un futuro común juntos, porque no nos merecemos volver a 2017", manifestó.

Delante del primer ministro de Letonia, Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš. que no quiso opinar sobre el conflicto catalán al considerar que es un problema interno de España y dijo no querer dar recomendaciones para afrontar la situación, el presidente del Gobierno insistió en que el Gobierno mantiene "la agenda del reencuentro" y, sobre todo, "mirar hacia adelante y aprender de los errores", afirmó. 

Sánchez también insistió en que la parte independentista de Catalunya tiene que abrir un proceso de diálogo con la parte no independentista, "porque nos necesitamos todos, y tenemos que contar con todos", afirmó.

Por otra parte, el líder del Ejecutivo confirmó que el Gobierno podrán cinco millones de test de antígenos a disposición de las comunidades autónomas para afrontar esta nueva ola, aunque se mantuvo en que no habrá nuevas medidas a nivel estatal. Además, también anunció que se volverán a activar los rastreadores que formaron en las Fuerzas Armadas para los territorios que los necesiten.

Sánchez volvió a presumir del ritmo de vacunación en España e insistió en que este es el mejor camino para combatir a la pandemia, por ello abogó porque se sigua avanzando en el proceso de vacunación de los más jóvenes.

