El presidente del Gobierno afirma que "sólo la disciplina colectiva puede derrotar al virus". Dice que tras los meses del estado de alarma, "la vacuna y el cambio de estación nos ayudará a recuperar la ansiada normalidad".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en su visita a la unidad militar de epidemiología, el pasado miércoles.. (Fuente: La Moncloa).

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este jueves que sí existe una estrategia nacional para luchar contra la pandemia, "con indicadores comunes, acciones concertadas amparadas en el estado de alarma y una evaluación común", afirmó.

Sánchez, en el inicio en Valencia de su ronda por todas las comunidades autónoma para interesarse de primera mano por la situación de la pandemia y explicar el Plan de Reconstrucción, insistió en pedir a los ciudadanos el máximo compromiso, "porque sólo nuestra disciplina colectiva puede derrotar al virus", señaló.

El presidente indicó que los seis meses de vigencia del estado de alarma dan un tiempo suficiente para luchar contra la pandemia y para doblegar la curva definitivamente. Y, en este sentido, quiso lanzar un mensaje de esperanza al asegurar que al final de este tiempo, "la vacuna y el cambio de estación nos ayudará a recuperar la ansiada normalidad", dijo.  En este sentido, Sánchez apuntó que la vacuna podría estar lista en seis meses.

Sánchez dice que el Plan de Reconstrucción "es el más importante de nuestra historia"

Sánchez también dedicó buena parte de su intervención a glosar las ventajas del Plan de Reconstrucción que, según dijo, "es el plan más importante de nuestra historia".

El objetivo de este plan, según el presidente del Gobierno, es acelerar la modernización y la sostenibilidad de la economía española. "Tenemos que empezar cuanto antes a aprovechar esta oportunidad", añadió.

Una y otra vez, Sánchez explicó las posibilidades que tiene el Plan de Reconstrucción y la necesidad de aprovecharlas, destacando que se moverá una ingente cantidad de dinero como nunca se ha conocido.

