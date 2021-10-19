Estás leyendo: La vista para determinar qué bienes forman parte del Pazo de Meirás se celebrará en noviembre

Público
Público

La vista para determinar qué bienes forman parte del Pazo de Meirás se celebrará en noviembre

El Estado ha reclamado 133 bienes del pazo y 55 de ellos están en discusión con la familia Franco. La Xunta señala además otros 49 bienes que deberían tener la consideración de Bien de Interés Cultural.

Un homenaje a las víctimas de la dictadura franquista en el pazo de Meirás, a 7 de octubre de 2021, en Sada, A Coruña, Galicia (España).
Un homenaje a las víctimas de la dictadura franquista en el pazo de Meirás, a 7 de octubre de 2021, en Sada, A Coruña, Galicia (España). M. Dylan / Europa Press

A Coruña

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha señalado los días 25 y 26 de noviembre, a las 9.30 horas, la vista relativa a las cuestiones incidentales planteadas para determinar qué bienes forman parte del Pazo de Meirás.

El Estado ha reclamado 133 bienes del pazo y 55 de ellos están en discusión con los Franco

En la comparecencia, que se celebrará en el antiguo edificio de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña, situado en Os Mallos, se analizarán las cuestiones incidentales promovidas por la Administración General del Estado y el Ayuntamiento de Sada, según han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG).

En la diligencia de ordenación, contra la que cabe interponer recurso, la letrada ha ordenado que, tal y como fue solicitado, se cite al testigo y peritos propuestos por la familia Franco.

De los bienes existentes, el Estado ha reclamado 133 y son 55 los que están en discusión con los descendientes del dictador. Mientras, recientemente, la Xunta comunicó a la administración estatal que hay otros 49 bienes, unos de la época de Emilia Pardo Bazán y otros de la Jefatura del Estado, que deberían tener también la consideración de Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC).

Por ello, instó al Estado a que los solicité judicialmente al no figurar en los ya reclamados. Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento de Sada planteó, en su incidente de ejecución, la titularidad pública de todos los bienes desde la época de Emilia Pardo Bazán hasta la muerte de Franco y que fueron incorporados durante la dictadura por el Estado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público