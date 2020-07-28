Estás leyendo: Vista pública del recurso de casación del presidente de la Generalitat en el Supremo

'Público' emite en directo la señal de la vista en la que el tribunal revisa la condena sobre la inhabilitación de Quim Torra que resolverá en dos semanas, en vísperas del tercer aniversario del 1-O.

Torra: "Mi deber como presidente no es ir a hacerme fotos sin contenido"
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en una imagen de archivo.

Una Sala formada por cinco magistrados del alto tribunal revisa la condena del presidente catalán y resolverá en dos semanas.

