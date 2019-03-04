Público
Vivienda Barcelona multa con 2,8 millones a dos fondos buitre por tener pisos vacíos

La alcaldesa de la ciudad, Ada Colau, ha anunciado estas multas, las más altas impuestas para penalizar el mal uso de la vivienda desde que en 2007 se aprobó la ley catalana de vivienda. Los dos expedientes se abrieron por tener desde hace más de dos años dos edificios enteros con un total de 24 pisos vacíos.

Manifestación de la PAH en Barcelona | EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona cerrará esta semana con sanciones que suman 2,8 millones de euros dos expedientes a dos sociedades (fondos buitres) por tener desde hace más de dos años dos edificios enteros con un total de 24 pisos vacíos, en aplicación de la ley catalana de vivienda.

La alcaldesa de la ciudad, Ada Colau, ha anunciado estas multas, las más altas impuestas para penalizar el mal uso de la vivienda desde que en 2007 se aprobó la ley catalana, en declaraciones a la cadena Ser.

Colau ha subrayado que estas multas no responden a una voluntad recaudatoria, sino que quieren que los propietarios "entiendan el cambio de lógica y pongan en alquiler asequible estas viviendas", ya que la ley no permite su expropiación forzosa en estos casos, de la que se ha manifestado partidaria.

De hecho, en estos dos casos el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona podría rebajar las sanciones si se llegara a algún compromiso de cesión de las viviendas. Los dos expedientes que culminarán esta semana corresponden a fincas enteras que están en la calle Pau Claris y en la calle Aragón, en pleno distrito del Eixample. Una de ellas lleva más de 6 años vacía y la otra al menos desde 2008.

Además de estos dos expedientes, que ya están prácticamente cerrados, la alcaldesa ha informado de que el consistorio está trabajando en otros 26 procedimientos, también por sociedades y grandes tenedores que tienen pisos vacíos desde hace más de 2 años.

