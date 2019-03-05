El Tribunal Constitucional cree que la ley que establece medidas rápidas para recuperar una vivienda ocupada ilegalmente "no vulnera el derecho a la inviolabilidad del domicilio ni a una vivienda digna".
Así, el Constitucional ha desestimado el recurso de inconstitucionalidad promovido por más de 50 diputados del Grupo Parlamentario de Unidos Podemos.
Para el Grupo Parlamentario, la ley impugnada vulnera, entre otros, "el derecho a la inviolabilidad del domicilio y a disfrutar de una vivienda digna y adecuada, porque hace posible ejecutar un desalojo forzoso de la vivienda sin alternativa habitacional y sin permitir a los órganos judiciales valorar las concretas circunstancias concurrentes de cada caso".
Por su parte, la sentencia asegura que un juez es "una autoridad competente" para ordenar y reconducir situaciones contrarias a la norma sustantiva y su adecuación a ella "sin que puedan oponérsele circunstancias encaminadas a hacer posible la permanencia y consolidación de una situación ilícita como es la ocupación ilegal de una vivienda".
Así, el Tribunal Constitucional considera que "el derecho a la elección de residencia no es un derecho absoluto que habilite a ocupar cualquier vivienda o espacio", ya que "tiene límites y debe ejercerse dentro del respeto de la ley".
La sentencia apunta que "para habitar lícitamente en una vivienda es necesario disfrutar de algún derecho que habilite al sujeto para la realización de tal uso del bien en el que se pretende establecerse".
Además, la resolución del Constitucional señala que la orden judicial de desalojo de los ocupantes de una vivienda "no excluye en modo alguno que los poderes públicos deban atender a las situaciones de exclusión residencial que pudieran producirse cuando afecten a personas especialmente vulnerables".
Por ello, añade que la resolución judicial que ordene el desalojo de los ocupantes ilegales de una vivienda debe ser comunicada por el órgano judicial de los servicios públicos competentes en materia de política social para que en el plazo de siete días puedan adoptar las medidas de protección procedentes.
