La ministra de Industria y Turismo confía en que a partir de Semana Santa se reinicien los viajes nacionales

La reapertura internacional podría llegar en verano, según ha asegurado en una entrevista.

Imagen de archivo de la ministra Reyes Maroto.
Imagen de archivo de la ministra Reyes Maroto. EFE

La ministra de Industria, Turismo y Comercio, Reyes Maroto, ha asegurado que el Gobierno seguirá desarrollando y alargando las medidas que sean necesarias para apoyar al turismo, y se ha mostrado esperanzada en que la Semana Santa pueda ser el reinicio de los viajes nacionales.

En una entrevista en Onda Cero, Maroto ha reconocido que aunque el horizonte para saber cuándo se retomará la normalidad en el turismo "es difícil" de predecir por la pandemia, ha dicho que el Gobierno seguirá trabajando para la preparación de la reapertura.

Una reapertura que a nivel internacional podría llegar en verano, si mejora la situación de la pandemia del coronavirus y se acelera el proceso de vacunación.
En este contexto, ha asegurado que España, junto con Italia, sigue siendo el país preferido para viajar por los emisores europeos en los próximos meses.

Por último, Maroto ha insistido en la importancia del turismo para el país y ha agradecido el apoyo recibido en el Congreso al real decreto de medidas urgentes -cifradas por el Gobierno en 4.220 millones de euros- para apoyar al sector turístico, la hostelería y el comercio, que fue aprobado con 288 votos a favor.

