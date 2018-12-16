Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Votación del brexit Los laboristas intentarán forzar la votación parlamentaria sobre el Brexit esta semana

Andrew Gwynne, coordinador electoral del partido, anunció en la BBC que usaran todos los mecanismos que tienen a su disposición para obligar al Gobierno a llevar el acuerdo a votación "antes de Navidad".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May.| REUTERS/Francois

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May. | REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

La principal formación de la oposición en el Reino Unido, el Partido Laborista, hará todo lo posible para obligar al Gobierno a someter a votación del Parlamento el acuerdo del Brexit de la primera ministra Theresa May en la semana que está a punto de comenzar, dijo el domingo su coordinador electoral Andrew Gwynne.

Gwynne dijo al programa de Andrew Marr en la BBC: "Usaremos los mecanismos que tenemos a nuestra disposición la próxima semana para tratar de obligar al Gobierno a llevar ese acuerdo a una votación antes de Navidad".

Gwynne no ofreció detalles sobre cómo obligaría el Partido Laborista al Gobierno a convocar la votación.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad